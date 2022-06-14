Maj. Gen. David Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, discusses the Fort Rucker post run commemorating the U.S. Army's 247th birthday June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847029
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-XA218-742
|Filename:
|DOD_109055615
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 247th Army Birthday Run at Fort Rucker, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT