Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    247th Army Birthday Run at Fort Rucker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. David Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, discusses the Fort Rucker post run commemorating the U.S. Army's 247th birthday June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847029
    VIRIN: 220614-A-XA218-742
    Filename: DOD_109055615
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th Army Birthday Run at Fort Rucker, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Rucker
    Army Birthday
    Post Run
    Army Birthday 2022
    Army Birthday 247

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT