Missouri aircrews teach airlift tactics to U.S. and Danish forces

Aircrews from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and Royal Danish Air Force attended the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 11-15, 2022. This is the first time an allied partner has attended the course since pre-pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)