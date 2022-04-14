Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri aircrews teach airlift tactics to U.S. and Danish forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Aircrews from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and Royal Danish Air Force attended the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 11-15, 2022. This is the first time an allied partner has attended the course since pre-pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847022
    VIRIN: 220414-O-SP486-408
    Filename: DOD_109055477
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri aircrews teach airlift tactics to U.S. and Danish forces, by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airlift
    AATTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT