Aircrews from the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, and Royal Danish Air Force attended the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, April 11-15, 2022. This is the first time an allied partner has attended the course since pre-pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847022
|VIRIN:
|220414-O-SP486-408
|Filename:
|DOD_109055477
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Missouri aircrews teach airlift tactics to U.S. and Danish forces, by Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
