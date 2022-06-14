Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Leadership 247th Army Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, 17th commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Command Sergeant Major Daniel Hendrex, 16th command sergeant major, TRADOC, share their Army birthday message that focuses on the people behind the Army's history.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847011
    VIRIN: 220614-A-GB294-1001
    Filename: DOD_109055388
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army
    ArmyBirthday
    armynewswire
    target_news_north

