TRADOC Leadership 247th Army Birthday Message

Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, 17th commanding general, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Command Sergeant Major Daniel Hendrex, 16th command sergeant major, TRADOC, share their Army birthday message that focuses on the people behind the Army's history.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 09:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847011
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-GB294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109055388
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
