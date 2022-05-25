Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Oberlausitz Training Area

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observes a joint live-fire exercise during a visit to Oberlausitz Training Area, Germany, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 07:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847006
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-QE881-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109055233
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
