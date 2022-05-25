Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits Oberlausitz Training Area

    GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, observes a joint live-fire exercise during a visit to Oberlausitz Training Area, Germany, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22, May 24, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command’s Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Location: DE

    USArmy StrongerTogether WeAreNATO DefenderEurope VictoryCorps FightAsOne

