    PALS 22: Opening Ceremony, Keynote Speech, Panel Discussions and Bilateral Meetings

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region take part in the opening ceremony, the keynote speech, panel discussions and bilateral meetings during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 22 in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 06:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847003
    VIRIN: 220614-M-VM027-262
    Filename: DOD_109055163
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 

    Security
    Japan
    leaders
    Pacific
    naval
    Interoperability
    Marines
    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    ForceInReadiness
    FORCEDESIGN
    PALS22
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium22
    Free and Open Indo Pacific
    always ready
    ForceDesign2022
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Sympoisum
    Indo Pacifc

