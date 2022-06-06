Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Midway | 80th Commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    06.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 4, 2022) Camp Lemonnier and Japan Self-Defense Force Base Djibouti personnel, as well as embassy staff from both countries, gathered to commemorate the 80th observation of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal Second World War naval battle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846999
    VIRIN: 220606-N-AE068-0001
    Filename: DOD_109054987
    Length: 00:31:35
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway | 80th Commemoration, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Japan
    Camp Lemonnier
    Battle of Midway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT