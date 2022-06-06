Battle of Midway | 80th Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 4, 2022) Camp Lemonnier and Japan Self-Defense Force Base Djibouti personnel, as well as embassy staff from both countries, gathered to commemorate the 80th observation of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal Second World War naval battle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)