CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 4, 2022) Camp Lemonnier and Japan Self-Defense Force Base Djibouti personnel, as well as embassy staff from both countries, gathered to commemorate the 80th observation of the Battle of Midway, the pivotal Second World War naval battle. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher D. Previc)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846999
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-AE068-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054987
|Length:
|00:31:35
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Battle of Midway | 80th Commemoration, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT