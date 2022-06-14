Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/12 Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Roe S. Lemons Jr. to Lt. Col. Stephen J. Boada. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 07:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846997
    VIRIN: 220614-M-VJ227-1001
    Filename: DOD_109054954
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/12 Change of Command, by Cpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    M777 Howitzer
    Change of command
    3/12
    3D MARDIV
    3rd Battalion 12th Marines

