U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Roe S. Lemons Jr. to Lt. Col. Stephen J. Boada. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 07:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846997
|VIRIN:
|220614-M-VJ227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054954
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3/12 Change of Command, by Cpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
