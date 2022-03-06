Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 held at JBPH-H

The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing Hosted Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 from May 24-26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The training event was focused on preparing Airmen to out-process and depart for a deployment on short notice.
Members were seen by various support specialists in a Processing Deployment Function, held to ensure service members have everything needed to focus on their mission and make an impact on national taskings.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846982
|VIRIN:
|220603-Z-PW099-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109054475
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
