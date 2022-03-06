Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 held at JBPH-H

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing Hosted Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 from May 24-26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    The training event was focused on preparing Airmen to out-process and depart for a deployment on short notice.


    Members were seen by various support specialists in a Processing Deployment Function, held to ensure service members have everything needed to focus on their mission and make an impact on national taskings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 21:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846982
    VIRIN: 220603-Z-PW099-0001
    Filename: DOD_109054475
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

    TAGS

    154th Force Support Squadron
    154th Wing
    Ho`oikaika

