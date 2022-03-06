Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 held at JBPH-H

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing Hosted Exercise Ho`oikaika 22-2 from May 24-26 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The training event was focused on preparing Airmen to out-process and depart for a deployment on short notice.





Members were seen by various support specialists in a Processing Deployment Function, held to ensure service members have everything needed to focus on their mission and make an impact on national taskings.