Gen. David "DT" Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations visited Space Systems Command #SSC to meet with Program Executive Officers and attend the 48th @AFA Air Force Association Symposium,
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 23:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846981
|VIRIN:
|220610-D-ZM164-553
|Filename:
|DOD_109054438
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, VCSO Visit & AFA Banquet, by Peter J Anninos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT