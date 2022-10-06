Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSO Visit & AFA Banquet

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Peter J Anninos 

    Space Systems Command

    Gen. David "DT" Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations visited Space Systems Command #SSC to meet with Program Executive Officers and attend the 48th @AFA Air Force Association Symposium,

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 23:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846981
    VIRIN: 220610-D-ZM164-553
    Filename: DOD_109054438
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, VCSO Visit & AFA Banquet, by Peter J Anninos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF VCSO AFA

