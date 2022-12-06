Joint Munitions Command (JMC) Commander, Colonel Landis Maddox, and Command Sergeant Major, Petra Casarez, reflect on 247 years of Army excellence in celebration of the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Army on June 14th 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 18:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846968
|VIRIN:
|220612-A-YZ466-948
|PIN:
|22612
|Filename:
|DOD_109054162
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th Army Birthday Video from Joint Munitions Command, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
