Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    247th Army Birthday Video from Joint Munitions Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Joint Munitions Command (JMC) Commander, Colonel Landis Maddox, and Command Sergeant Major, Petra Casarez, reflect on 247 years of Army excellence in celebration of the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Army on June 14th 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 18:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846968
    VIRIN: 220612-A-YZ466-948
    PIN: 22612
    Filename: DOD_109054162
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th Army Birthday Video from Joint Munitions Command, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    247
    Army Birthday
    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT