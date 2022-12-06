The Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery
Regiment of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a live fire exercise at Fort Sill, OK for family, friends and
employers who were invited to attend.
Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 17:09
Length:
|00:00:58
Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
This work, 1-160th FA Family Live Fire, by Bryan Araujo and Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
