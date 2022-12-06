Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-160th FA Family Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo and Donald Herrick

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery
    Regiment of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a live fire exercise at Fort Sill, OK for family, friends and
    employers who were invited to attend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846958
    VIRIN: 220612-D-GJ183-625
    Filename: DOD_109054079
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-160th FA Family Live Fire, by Bryan Araujo and Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Family Live fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT