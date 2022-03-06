Airmen assigned to the 4th Force Support Squadron perform a flag folding ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 13, 2022. The flag ceremony was hosted to honor National Flag Day and to highlight professionalism in the honor guard.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846950
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-BD538-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109053994
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SJAFB Honor Guard Airmen stay professional, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honor Guard
Flag Day
4th FSS
flag folding ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT