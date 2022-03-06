Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Force Support Squadron perform a flag folding ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 13, 2022. The flag ceremony was hosted to honor National Flag Day and to highlight professionalism in the honor guard.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846950
    VIRIN: 220613-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109053994
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    This work, SJAFB Honor Guard Airmen stay professional, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard

    Flag Day

    4th FSS

    flag folding ceremony

    TAGS

