78th Douglas A. Munro Memorial: "What Does Munro Mean To You?"

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaven share their thoughts on what Douglas Munro means to them on the 78th anniversary of the date Munro died on the beaches of Point Cruz, Guadalcanal, Sept. 27, 1942. Munro is the U.S. Coast Guard's lone Medal of Honor recipient. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough