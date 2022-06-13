Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Signs Into Law H.R. 3525

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks at the Signing Ceremony for H.R. 3525, the “Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act”

    The White House

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 14:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846940
    Filename: DOD_109053765
    Length: 00:15:15
    Location: DC, US

    POTUS
    VPOTUS
    President Biden
    Vice President Harris
    H.R. 3525

