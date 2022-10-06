Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For 247 years, America's Army has defended the nation 24/7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Opal Vaughn 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    In June, which is Army Heritage Month, we take pause to thank all those who have served in our Army, and who have served our nation, over the past 247 years. Older than the nation it defends, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the history of America and the defense of her democratic values. The Army's Soldiers have contributed to national security in peace and war as well as the development of the United States for 247 years. The Army has maintained a ready and capable force since its creation in 1775. We celebrate the Army Birthday on June 14th by honoring the people who defend Americans and our values. Through Army service, Soldiers contribute to something greater than themselves and improve who they will become.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846918
    VIRIN: 220610-D-ZG067-001
    Filename: DOD_109053307
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For 247 years, America's Army has defended the nation 24/7, by SFC Opal Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    armybirthday
    ArmyBDay
    AlwaysReady
    PeopleFirst
    Army247

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT