For 247 years, America's Army has defended the nation 24/7

In June, which is Army Heritage Month, we take pause to thank all those who have served in our Army, and who have served our nation, over the past 247 years. Older than the nation it defends, the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the history of America and the defense of her democratic values. The Army's Soldiers have contributed to national security in peace and war as well as the development of the United States for 247 years. The Army has maintained a ready and capable force since its creation in 1775. We celebrate the Army Birthday on June 14th by honoring the people who defend Americans and our values. Through Army service, Soldiers contribute to something greater than themselves and improve who they will become.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846918
|VIRIN:
|220610-D-ZG067-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109053307
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
