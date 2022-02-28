AFSEC Psychologist and Aviation Psychology Career Field Manager, Maj. Nancy B. Delaney, BSC, PH.D., ABPP and Program manager or Reports, Analysis and Investigation, Occupational Safety Division, Master Sgt. Sarah Lenker, discuss aspects of mental health in the safety career field. (U.S. Air force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846917
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-YE685-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109053294
|Length:
|00:35:07
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Chat 3, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Safety Center
