    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    AFSEC Psychologist and Aviation Psychology Career Field Manager, Maj. Nancy B. Delaney, BSC, PH.D., ABPP and Program manager or Reports, Analysis and Investigation, Occupational Safety Division, Master Sgt. Sarah Lenker, discuss aspects of mental health in the safety career field. (U.S. Air force video by Jessie Perkins)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 12:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 846917
    VIRIN: 220228-F-YE685-2001
    Filename: DOD_109053294
    Length: 00:35:07
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Safety Chat 3, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Safety Center

    mental health
    safety
    Air Force Safety Center
    human factor

