CECOM SEC has new Leadership

Introducing Mr. Garrett Shoemaker. He is one of three seasoned CECOM SEC employees tabbed to be the organization's Acting Director over the next year. Mr. Shoemaker is first out of the gate and most recently served as the Associate Diretor of SEC's (IEW&S) Directorate. He has been with SEC for over 20 years and has a wealth of experience and vision in the field of cyber software security. According to him, every stop along the way has prepared him for this current role, and he understands the job before him.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846902
|VIRIN:
|220613-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109052780
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
