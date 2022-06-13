CECOM SEC has new Leadership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Introducing Mr. Garrett Shoemaker. He is one of three seasoned CECOM SEC employees tabbed to be the organization's Acting Director over the next year. Mr. Shoemaker is first out of the gate and most recently served as the Associate Diretor of SEC's (IEW&S) Directorate. He has been with SEC for over 20 years and has a wealth of experience and vision in the field of cyber software security. According to him, every stop along the way has prepared him for this current role, and he understands the job before him.