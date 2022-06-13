Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CECOM SEC has new Leadership

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Ron Lee 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Introducing Mr. Garrett Shoemaker. He is one of three seasoned CECOM SEC employees tabbed to be the organization's Acting Director over the next year. Mr. Shoemaker is first out of the gate and most recently served as the Associate Diretor of SEC's (IEW&S) Directorate. He has been with SEC for over 20 years and has a wealth of experience and vision in the field of cyber software security. According to him, every stop along the way has prepared him for this current role, and he understands the job before him.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846902
    VIRIN: 220613-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109052780
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    This work, CECOM SEC has new Leadership, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEC
    Cyber
    Army
    CECOM

