Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DIY Innovation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Malik Pugh, a digital wideband systems technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, miniaturizes an Uninterrupted Power Supply, May 4, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 04:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846894
    VIRIN: 220504-M-LN574-154
    Filename: DOD_109052624
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIY Innovation, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tech
    Comms
    Innovation
    3d MLG
    DIY
    Force Design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT