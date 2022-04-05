DIY Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Malik Pugh, a digital wideband systems technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, miniaturizes an Uninterrupted Power Supply, May 4, 2022. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)