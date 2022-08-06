220608-N-FV745-2002 RAVLUNDA, Sweden (June 7, 2022) Swedish Navy Capt. Magnus Westerlund assigned to Swedish Naval Warfare Center, instructs service members of NATO partner nations as a refresher training of a Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846889
|VIRIN:
|220608-N-FV745-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109052593
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swedish Navy Capt. Magnus Westerlund conducts refreasher training on Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT