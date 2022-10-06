Japan updates their COVID-19 requirements for inbound travel no longer requiring ROM or COVID-19 testing after landing in the country if the member holds a negative COVID-19 Molecular test result. For more information visit USFJ.mil.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 02:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846888
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109052566
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFJ Covid Policy Update PSA, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT