    CDR Jessica Betz Eagle's View Interview

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon (AKA DJ Fuego) from AFN Sasebo sat down to speak with Cdr. Jessica Betz, the executive officer of Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7). Check out Cdr. Betz's story and learn how she overcame some of the challenges she's faced in her naval career.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 01:03
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDR Jessica Betz Eagle's View Interview, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

