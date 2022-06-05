CDR Jessica Betz Eagle's View Interview

Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon (AKA DJ Fuego) from AFN Sasebo sat down to speak with Cdr. Jessica Betz, the executive officer of Naval Beach Unit 7 (NBU 7). Check out Cdr. Betz's story and learn how she overcame some of the challenges she's faced in her naval career.
|05.06.2022
|06.13.2022 01:03
|Interviews
|846883
|220506-N-XX887-024
|24
|DOD_109052529
|00:06:11
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|LONG BRANCH, NJ, US
|0
|0
