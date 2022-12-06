Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ships sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2022

    Video by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), front left, America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), front center, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), front right, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), middle left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), middle center, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), middle right, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), back left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) sail in formation during Valiant Shield 2022 (VS22). VS22 is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. This training builds real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846878
    VIRIN: 220612-N-DF558-2001
    Filename: DOD_109052507
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

