Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll: Spirit of Norfolk Towed from Naval Station Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    B-roll footage of the Spirit of Norfolk being towed under Coast Guard supervision from Norfolk Naval Station and into an escort by a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew to Colonnas Shipyard, Virginia, June 12, 2022. The Spirit of Norfolk caught fire on June 7, prompting the nearby crew aboard the Victory Rover to rescue the 108 passengers and crew aboard. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846856
    VIRIN: 220612-G-CZ043-1661
    Filename: DOD_109051809
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Spirit of Norfolk Towed from Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    virginia
    naval station
    coast guard
    norfolk
    coast guard station portsmouth
    coast guard sector virginia
    spirit of norfolk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT