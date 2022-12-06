U.S. ARMY CBRN/URM Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846851" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2206012-A-DZ781-0008 South Korea (June 12th, 2022) SSG Kenneth laumann and SSG Jessie Ellis conduct CBRN/URM training, Camp Casey South Korea. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) material is used as an umbrella term for chemical, biological and radiological agents in any physical state and form, which can cause hazards to populations, territory and forces. Army-standard individual weapon, Table VI, Qualification, certifies its firers on urban rifle marksmanship (known as URM) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)