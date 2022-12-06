Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. ARMY CBRN/URM Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    2206012-A-DZ781-0008 South Korea (June 12th, 2022) SSG Kenneth laumann and SSG Jessie Ellis conduct CBRN/URM training, Camp Casey South Korea. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) material is used as an umbrella term for chemical, biological and radiological agents in any physical state and form, which can cause hazards to populations, territory and forces. Army-standard individual weapon, Table VI, Qualification, certifies its firers on urban rifle marksmanship (known as URM) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 07:36
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220612-A-DZ781-374
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. ARMY CBRN/URM Training, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    CBRN
    U.S. Army
    Army
    URM

