2206012-A-DZ781-0008 South Korea (June 12th, 2022) SSG Kenneth laumann and SSG Jessie Ellis conduct CBRN/URM training, Camp Casey South Korea. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) material is used as an umbrella term for chemical, biological and radiological agents in any physical state and form, which can cause hazards to populations, territory and forces. Army-standard individual weapon, Table VI, Qualification, certifies its firers on urban rifle marksmanship (known as URM) (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 07:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846851
|VIRIN:
|220612-A-DZ781-374
|Filename:
|DOD_109051521
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. ARMY CBRN/URM Training, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
