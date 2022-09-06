PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 03:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846826
|VIRIN:
|220609-N-YS413-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109050186
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chancellorsville Conducts Routine Operations, by PO3 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
