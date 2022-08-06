Whatever It Takes: Edwards AFB Airmen train to survive in the wilderness

Edwards Air Force Base air crew must pass Initial Survival Training with the SERE Training Unit (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape). We take you to the California Sierras to follow our Airmen doing whatever it takes to survive in the wilderness in case of a flight emergency.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846823
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109050155
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
