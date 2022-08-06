Whatever It Takes: Edwards AFB Airmen train to survive in the wilderness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Edwards Air Force Base air crew must pass Initial Survival Training with the SERE Training Unit (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape). We take you to the California Sierras to follow our Airmen doing whatever it takes to survive in the wilderness in case of a flight emergency.