    Whatever It Takes: Edwards AFB Airmen train to survive in the wilderness

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Edwards Air Force Base air crew must pass Initial Survival Training with the SERE Training Unit (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape). We take you to the California Sierras to follow our Airmen doing whatever it takes to survive in the wilderness in case of a flight emergency.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846823
    VIRIN: 220608-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109050155
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    This work, Whatever It Takes: Edwards AFB Airmen train to survive in the wilderness, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sere
    survival training
    edwards air force base
    air force
    training
    wilderness

