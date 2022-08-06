MACS-1 Change of Command 2022

Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1), holds a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 8, 2022. Lt. Col. Andrea Barron commanded MACS-1 for two years before passing on the responsibility to Lt. Col. Benjamin Kiley during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jon C. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846822
|VIRIN:
|220608-M-QT869-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109050146
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
