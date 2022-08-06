Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACS-1 Change of Command 2022

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jon Stone 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Marine Air Control Squadron 1 (MACS-1), holds a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, June 8, 2022. Lt. Col. Andrea Barron commanded MACS-1 for two years before passing on the responsibility to Lt. Col. Benjamin Kiley during the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jon C. Stone)

    TAGS

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    LCpl Jon C. Stone

