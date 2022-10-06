Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Hale Inspire Video

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Maj. Robin Cox 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence commanding general, discusses what inspires him for Bertie County High School, North Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 17:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846809
    VIRIN: 220610-A-YR577-172
    Filename: DOD_109049947
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Hale Inspire Video, by MAJ Robin Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

