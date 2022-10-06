Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence commanding general, discusses what inspires him for Bertie County High School, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 17:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846809
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-YR577-172
|Filename:
|DOD_109049947
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MG Hale Inspire Video, by MAJ Robin Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT