    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Officer Development School (ODS) Class 22050 Graduation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Service Training Command   

    Navy Officer Development School (ODS) Class 22050 Graduation, Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846807
    VIRIN: 220610-N-NO485-0001
    Filename: DOD_109049916
    Length: 00:33:27
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    TAGS

    OTC
    Officer Training Command
    Officer Development School
    ODS
    OTCN

