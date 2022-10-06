Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Granddaughter shares story of World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group Commander, shares the story of her grandfather Ralph Yaeger and the impact he left behind for the Air Force and her family. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846799
    VIRIN: 220610-F-EA289-0002
    Filename: DOD_109049696
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Granddaughter shares story of World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT