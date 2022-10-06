U.S. Air Force Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group Commander, shares the story of her grandfather Ralph Yaeger and the impact he left behind for the Air Force and her family. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846799
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-EA289-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109049696
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Granddaughter shares story of World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran, by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT