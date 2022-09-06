Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army 3rd Infantry Division Engineers conduct explosive training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Engineers with the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct explosive training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 9, 2022. Field training using live explosives is a vital step for ensuring Marne engineers are prepared to conduct real-world operations around the world when called on. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:26
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army 3rd Infantry Division Engineers conduct explosive training, by PFC Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat engineers
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    demolition range
    explosive training

