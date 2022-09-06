US Army 3rd Infantry Division Engineers conduct explosive training

Engineers with the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct explosive training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 9, 2022. Field training using live explosives is a vital step for ensuring Marne engineers are prepared to conduct real-world operations around the world when called on. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III)
