    CE Civilian Hikes Appalachian Trail

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Rod Timby, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, documents his journey while hiking the Appalachian Trail at Buckley Space Force Base, April 22, 2022. Timby explains why he started his hiking journey and how it has helped him mentally recover after his wife had passed away. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    This work, CE Civilian Hikes Appalachian Trail, by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    hiking
    Appalachian trail
    grieve therapy

