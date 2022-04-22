CE Civilian Hikes Appalachian Trail

Rod Timby, 460th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, documents his journey while hiking the Appalachian Trail at Buckley Space Force Base, April 22, 2022. Timby explains why he started his hiking journey and how it has helped him mentally recover after his wife had passed away. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846794
|VIRIN:
|220422-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109049571
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
