Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Port of Los Angeles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Inflation and the actions the administration has taken to lower prices and address supply chain challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846790
    Filename: DOD_109049456
    Length: 00:24:52
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Port of Los Angeles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Port of Los Angeles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT