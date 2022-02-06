How Tyndall Shaped Security Forces Today

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you know the history of the U.S. Air Force's Defenders?



We sat down with 325th Fighter Wing Base Historian Peter "Pipes" Coffman to reexamine the origins of the Air Force's Security Forces Units and how Tyndall Air Force Base plays an integral part in their creation