Do you know the history of the U.S. Air Force's Defenders?
We sat down with 325th Fighter Wing Base Historian Peter "Pipes" Coffman to reexamine the origins of the Air Force's Security Forces Units and how Tyndall Air Force Base plays an integral part in their creation
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|846784
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109049327
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How Tyndall Shaped Security Forces Today, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
