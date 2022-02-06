Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How Tyndall Shaped Security Forces Today

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Do you know the history of the U.S. Air Force's Defenders?

    We sat down with 325th Fighter Wing Base Historian Peter "Pipes" Coffman to reexamine the origins of the Air Force's Security Forces Units and how Tyndall Air Force Base plays an integral part in their creation

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:54
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Defenders
    History
    Security Forces
    Tyndall Air Force Base

