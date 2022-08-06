Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of May. This month's stories highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, Rock Island Arsenal's "Black Start" exercise, the Best Warrior Competition, the future of telework and alternative workspaces, and APS afloat in the Indo-Pacific Theater.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 12:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846777
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-IK992-205
|Filename:
|DOD_109049060
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC May Recap, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT