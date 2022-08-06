Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC May Recap

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of May. This month's stories highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, Rock Island Arsenal's "Black Start" exercise, the Best Warrior Competition, the future of telework and alternative workspaces, and APS afloat in the Indo-Pacific Theater.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:14
    Location: IL, US

