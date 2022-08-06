ASC May Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories that were released during the month of May. This month's stories highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, Rock Island Arsenal's "Black Start" exercise, the Best Warrior Competition, the future of telework and alternative workspaces, and APS afloat in the Indo-Pacific Theater.