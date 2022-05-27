Nine years after witnessing the Boston Marathon bombings Pvt. Juancarlos Tapia graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on May 27, 2022.
|05.27.2022
|06.10.2022 12:58
|Package
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|BOSTON, MA, US
This work, Boston Strong, by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS
