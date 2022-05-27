Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boston Strong

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Nine years after witnessing the Boston Marathon bombings Pvt. Juancarlos Tapia graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on May 27, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846769
    VIRIN: 220610-M-IG436-0001
    Filename: DOD_109048947
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    parris island
    Boston Marathon
    marines
    Boston Marathon Bombings
    ryan hageali

