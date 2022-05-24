Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM Asian American Pacific Islander Commemoration

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    2022 TACOM Asian American Pacific Islander Commemoration at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 12:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846768
    VIRIN: 220524-A-PC730-682
    Filename: DOD_109048945
    Length: 01:04:19
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TACOM Asian American Pacific Islander Commemoration, by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    AAPI

