Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapon Systems Officers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Eric Ostendorf talks about the history and the importance of weapon systems officers in the 4th Fighter Wing mission at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 10, 2022. Ostendorf became a WSO in 1990 and has about 1,400 flight hours and 2,000 sorties.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846762
    VIRIN: 220610-F-LD599-002
    Filename: DOD_109048815
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    Weapon Systems Officer
    Strike Eagle
    WSO
    SJAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT