Lt. Col. Eric Ostendorf talks about the history and the importance of weapon systems officers in the 4th Fighter Wing mission at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 10, 2022. Ostendorf became a WSO in 1990 and has about 1,400 flight hours and 2,000 sorties.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846762
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-LD599-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109048815
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
