Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ian Fischer short commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Lt. Ian Fischer transitioned from Active duty to Reserve with a little bit of college in-between. A 46S Public Affairs Officer with the 489th CA BN, Fischer uses his military experiences to help guide him in his civilian career as public affairs for U.S. Fish and Wild Life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846757
    VIRIN: 220322-A-MC340-426
    Filename: DOD_109048672
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ian Fischer short commercial, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    OCAR
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT