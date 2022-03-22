Ian Fischer short commercial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846757" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Ian Fischer transitioned from Active duty to Reserve with a little bit of college in-between. A 46S Public Affairs Officer with the 489th CA BN, Fischer uses his military experiences to help guide him in his civilian career as public affairs for U.S. Fish and Wild Life.