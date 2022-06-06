Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wool Island B-Roll Bird Tagging- Part 1

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District in order to maintain breeding grounds and habitat for numerous specious of migratory birds. The birds nesting at Fort Wool represent nearly half of the entire population of these species within the territory of Virginia and they nest in very few other places within the commonwealth. Currently, USACE and VDWR are also working together to find construct another suitable location for these birds made from dredged material removed from the Norfolk Harbor and Chesapeake bay.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846756
    VIRIN: 220606-A-HU469-693
    Filename: DOD_109048671
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wildlife
    Dredging
    Birds
    Conservation
    Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

