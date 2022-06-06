Wool Island B-Roll Bird Tagging- Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846756" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District in order to maintain breeding grounds and habitat for numerous specious of migratory birds. The birds nesting at Fort Wool represent nearly half of the entire population of these species within the territory of Virginia and they nest in very few other places within the commonwealth. Currently, USACE and VDWR are also working together to find construct another suitable location for these birds made from dredged material removed from the Norfolk Harbor and Chesapeake bay.