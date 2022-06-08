NATO nations test surface-to-air defence systems in Poland as part of exercise Ramstein Legacy 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846752" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The largest live-fire NATO air defence exercise Ramstein Legacy 22 takes place across Europe.

Synopsis



Around 3,000 NATO troops are taking part in exercise Ramstein Legacy 22, NATO’s largest live-fire air defence exercise to date. Seventeen Allied countries are exercising in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with aircraft, missile defence systems and electronic warfare systems.



Around 50 aircraft have flown from bases across Europe, and 17 surface-based air and missile defence systems are being integrated and tested in live-fire scenarios.



Footage includes live-fire demonstrations in Ustka, Poland with Czech, French, Polish, Slovak and UK troops demonstrating various weapons systems, including the Starstreak air defence system.



Also included is an interview with Colonel Graham Taylor, Commander of 7 Air Defence Group, 12 Regiment Royal Artillery, British Army.

Transcript



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) LONG SHOT – POLISH PZR S-125 NEWA ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM FIRING

(00:23) LONG SHOT – SLOW MOTION - POLISH PZR S-125 NEWA ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM FIRING

(00:31) LONG SHOT – UK STORMER FIRING STARSTREAK MISSILE

(00:36) LONG SHOT – SLOW MOTION– UK STORMER FIRING STARSTREAK MISSILE

(00:45) LONG SHOT – SLOW MOTION– UK STORMER FIRING STARSTREAK MISSILE

(00:50) LONG SHOT – UK STORMER FIRING STARSTREAK MISSILE

(00:54) LONG SHOT – UK STORMER FIRING STARSTREAK MISSILE

(01:01) LONG SHOT – SLOVAK PPZR SA-18 MISSILE FIRING

(01:06) LONG SHOT – CZECH PZR KUB MISSILE FIRING

(01:09) VARIOUS LONG SHOTS – STARSTREAK MISSILES ENGAGING AIRBORNE TARGETS

(01:21) LONG SHOT – POLISH PSR-A PILICA FIRING

(01:36) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH RADAR DETECTION SYSTEM ANTENNA

(01:41) WIDE SHOT - FRENCH RADAR DETECTION SYSTEM

(01:47) CLOSE UP – FRENCH SOLDIER AIMING MISTRAL MISSILE SYSTEM

(01:55) MEDIUM SHOT - FRENCH SOLDIER AIMING MISTRAL MISSILE SYSTEM

(02:05) CLOSE UP – SLOW MOTION SHOT – NO AUDIO - FRENCH SOLDIER AIMING MISTRAL MISSILE SYSTEM

(02:12) CLOSE UP - SLOW MOTION SHOT – NO AUDIO – FRENCH ARMY BADGE

(02:18) CLOSE UP – SLOW MOTION SHOT – NO AUDIO - FRENCH SOLDIER AIMING MISTRAL MISSILE SYSTEM X2

(02:30) CLOSE UP - SLOW MOTION SHOT – NO AUDIO – FRENCH ARMY ARTILLERY BADGE

(02:33) CLOSE UP – SLOW MOTION SHOT – NO AUDIO- VARIOUS SHOTS – POLISH SOLDIERS AIMING PSR-A PILICA SYSTEM

(02:46) MEDIUM SHOT – SLOW MOTION – NO AUDIO – UK STORMER VEHICLE DRIVING THROUGH FOREST X2

(03:07) DRONE SHOT – NO AUDIO - POLISH PSR-A PILICA DRIVING THROUGH THE FOREST

(03:20) DRONE SHOT – NO AUDIO – CZECH RADAR SYSTEMS ON A BEACH

(03:35) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - COLONEL GRAHAM TAYLOR, COMMANDER 7 AIR DEFENCE GROUP, 12 REGIMENT ROYAL ARTILLERY, BRITISH ARMY

‘We've always trained together anyway. And so the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia has really just heightened the focus. It's given everybody that additional level of purpose. It's reminded people that there are conventional threats out there, in this case Russia. And therefore, as I mentioned, it's the strength of the Alliance and that coalition, that bond of the willing of those NATO allies to come together and you know that the sum is clearly greater than the number of its parts..’

(04:09) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - COLONEL GRAHAM TAYLOR, COMMANDER 7 AIR DEFENCE GROUP, 12 REGIMENT ROYAL ARTILLERY, BRITISH ARMY

‘Technical matters are often challenging because this is a high-technical capability. You know, air defence is literally rocket science. And it needs it needs some detailed, complicated technical support to make sure it all integrates together. So largely when we come physically together, that's what we mostly focus on. And then the procedures following NATO's standard doctrine and our own standard operating procedures allows us then to conduct our activities together.’