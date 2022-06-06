Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command recognizes D-Day anniversary in Normandy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command leaders participated in multiple events in Normandy, France, as part of recognizing the 78th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846745
    VIRIN: 220606-O-CQ961-949
    Filename: DOD_109048483
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command recognizes D-Day anniversary in Normandy, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    U.S. Africa Command
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT