    V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise b-roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain a high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. 3/2 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846734
    VIRIN: 220609-M-FR804-0001
    Filename: DOD_109048300
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USMC
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    2d Marines
    3d Marine Division

