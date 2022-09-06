V32 Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise b-roll

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force Exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2022. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as part of a series of integrated no-notice drills to maintain a high state of readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintain regional security. 3/2 is forward-deployed under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)
|06.09.2022
|06.10.2022 05:31
|B-Roll
|846734
|220609-M-FR804-0001
|DOD_109048300
|00:01:56
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
