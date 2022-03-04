U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct Integrated Combat Turns at Souda Bay Air Base, Greece, on April 3, 2022. ICTs are conducted to enhance proficiency and evaluate the performance of a flight crew's ability to land an aircraft, load weapons, and fuel it quickly before sending it back into the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846728
|VIRIN:
|220403-F-AF202-514
|Filename:
|DOD_109048232
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing conducts ICT in Souda Bay Greece, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
