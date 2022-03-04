48th Fighter Wing conducts ICT in Souda Bay Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct Integrated Combat Turns at Souda Bay Air Base, Greece, on April 3, 2022. ICTs are conducted to enhance proficiency and evaluate the performance of a flight crew's ability to land an aircraft, load weapons, and fuel it quickly before sending it back into the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)