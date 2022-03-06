Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOFU, JAPAN

    06.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Airman from Yokota Air Base attend the annual Hofu Air Festival 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 00:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846712
    VIRIN: 220605-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109047998
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: HOFU, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    459th Airlift Squadron
    JASDF
    Indo-Pacific
    Hofu-Kita Air Base
    IndoPacom
    Hofu Air Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT