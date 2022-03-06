U.S. Air Force Airman from Yokota Air Base attend the annual Hofu Air Festival 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 00:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846712
|VIRIN:
|220605-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109047998
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|HOFU, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Airman Attend JASDF Hofu Air Festival 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
