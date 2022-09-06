Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BOSS Soldiers Help Local Volunteer Group at Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Members from Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, recently helped a local volunteer group with pulling weeds and tilling soil at the nearby Zama Yatoyama Park.

    #USArmy #ArmyTeam #BOSS #GoodNeighbors

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 21:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846699
    VIRIN: 220610-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109047755
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS Soldiers Help Local Volunteer Group at Park, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT