BOSS Soldiers Help Local Volunteer Group at Park

Members from Camp Zama’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, or BOSS, recently helped a local volunteer group with pulling weeds and tilling soil at the nearby Zama Yatoyama Park.
|06.09.2022
|06.09.2022 21:42
|Package
|846699
|220610-A-AB123-001
|DOD_109047755
|00:01:57
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
