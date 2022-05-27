Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ocean Safety │ MCIPAC

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Ashleigh Fairow, Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt, Cpl. Ryan Pulliam, Cpl. Faith Rose and Sgt. Christopher Thompson

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific emphasizes the importance of water safety across Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video production by Marine Corps Installations Pacific)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 21:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846697
    VIRIN: 220527-M-WG661-603
    Filename: DOD_109047744
    Length: 00:08:38
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ocean Safety │ MCIPAC, by 1LT Ashleigh Fairow, SSgt Laiqa Hitt, Cpl Ryan Pulliam, Cpl Faith Rose and Sgt Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ocean
    Japan
    Okinawa
    surfing
    water safety
    scuba diving

