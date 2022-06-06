B-Roll - OKNG conducts Innovative Readiness Training

B-Roll - Soldiers of the 2120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command build homes as part of the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, June 6, 2022. They are able to directly help fellow Oklahomans thanks in part to the Innovative Readiness Training program – a Department of Defense initiative that is a joint environment with Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846679
|VIRIN:
|220606-Z-IN656-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109047318
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|TAHLEQUAH, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
OKNG conducts Innovative Readiness Training
