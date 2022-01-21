Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASI: Competition with China- PRC Military Strategy

    FT. MCNAIR, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    This video is part of CASI's "Competition with China" series. The video covers China's big picture military strategy. Opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied within are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the Air University, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any other U.S. government agency. Cleared for public release: distribution unlimited.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 14:59
    Location: FT. MCNAIR, DC, US

    PRC
    PLA
    Military Strategy

