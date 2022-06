video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THIS IS THE MONTH OF JUNETEENTH. TO LEARN AND TO ALWAYS REMEMBER, THAT AS A SOCIETY, WE MUST LEARN TO NEVER REPEAT OUR MISTAKES. AFTER THE END OF THE CIVIL WAR, SLAVERY WAS ABOLISHED. ON JUNE 19TH 1865, GENERAL ORDERS, NUMBER 3 WAS DECLARED, ABSOLUTE EQUALITY IS THE WAY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL CONTINUE FOREVER.



THE U.S. ARMY SUPPORTS EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE ENTIRE ORGANIZATION AND ANYTHING LESS IS UNACCEPTABLE. EVERY YEAR, WE MUST COMMEMORATE THE IMPORTANCE OF JUNETEENTH. JUNETEENTH IS A TIME TO REMEMBER THE ADVANCEMENTS WE HAVE ACCOMPLISHED IN OUR NATION.



IT IS A TIME TO HONOR THE GENERATIONS OF AMERICANS WHO WERE WRONGED. LET US LOOK FORWARD TO THE FUTURE AND CELEBRATE THE DIVERSITY WE HAVE PROMOTED AND ACCOMPLISHED WITHIN OUR ORGANIZATION.